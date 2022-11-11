Serena Williams The tennis star is a loving mum and knew what to do when another mum was in need

Off the court, Serena Williams has shown she has a kind heart. Her kindness has touched the lives of many people, including her celebrity makeup artist friend Pauline Briscoe.

Pauline, who worked on Serena's look for Meghan’s royal wedding, revealed her famous friend helped her out with a family emergency.

Fondly, the makeup artist remembered when the tennis player flew her home from Milan to stay the night with her young son because he was missing her.

She told HELLO!: "Serena shows me kindness all of the time. But one really notable time was when she flew me home from Milan to stay the night with my little boy who is now 10 years old as he was missing me after being away for work for almost a week with her.

"It was really lovely to spend that time with him. She’s such a loving mum and really gets it where being a mum is concerned."

This year Lewis Hamilton shone a spotlight on Serena's kindness when he took time before his Dutch Grand Prix race to speak about her.

He wrote: "She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful."

