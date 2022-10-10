Serena Williams dances up a storm in fuchsia pink mini dress The star is living her best life

Serena Williams, 41, looked sensational as she danced atop a table in the most striking bright pink mini dress.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis superstar posted an eye-catching video of herself dancing barefoot around a flickering open fire. In one sweet moment, the icon presented a nearby friend with a freshly-toasted marshmallow, still ablaze from the campfire.

WATCH: Serena Williams shimmies in bright pink mini dress

Dressed up to the nines, Serena slipped into a figure-hugging cerise number featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised with a handful of colourful beaded necklaces and anklets.

Paying tribute to her friend, the mum-of-one captioned her post: "Loving my baby bride to be so much. So much I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice. All grown up."

Serena made the most of her getaway

The 23-time Grand Slam winner's 15.8 million fans flooded the comment section with a sea of heartfelt compliments. Dazzled by her impromptu performance, one fan gushed: "Retirement looks great on you," whilst a second remarked: "This dress is everythinggggg".

"I LOVE IT QUEEN," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Omg! Another level of my Serena (and Selena) obsession is unlocked!"

Serena retired from tennis in August

Serena's sensational dancing comes after she opened up about her multi-decade career. Since announcing her retirement during the US Open, the star has spoken candidly about her decision to step away from tennis.

Speaking to Bradley Cooper and her sister Venus, Serena explained: "I just needed to stop… I always said I wanted to stop when I'm playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players."

The tennis star shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian

She added: "As a super hands-on mom, I can't tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court.

"I feel like I've given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it's time to do something different for me and also work on other things."

