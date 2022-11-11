Roger Federer He importantly made time to be on the ground in Malawi

Roger Federer says, "It's nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice." This year was a huge year for the tennis star.

He announced he was retiring from the sport but he also importantly made time to be on the ground in Malawi to see the good work his foundation has been doing.

Away from the tennis court in May, the sports star met with children and caregivers involved with the School Readiness Programme that his foundation, in partnership with local organisations, had launched in 2020.

It works with 900 community-based childcare centres to improve access to formal early education for children living in poverty.

Roger said: "Wonderful to see that we are having a real impact on the ground with the Roger Federer Foundation. Access to quality early education is crucial and it is the foundation of all learning. I am so happy I made my way to Malawi."

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini shed some light on Roger’s kindness. He told HELLO!: "Roger has been my idol since I started playing tennis. When I tried to become a professional tennis player and was on tour, I was following him and tried to learn from him but not to be like him because that's impossible.

"I can only try to be as good as him. Roger has brought so much to the sport, he doesn't need to prove anything anymore.”

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.