Andy Murray makes exciting announcement amid shock Wimbledon exit

Andy Murray was no doubt left heartbroken following his shock defeat against John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon - however, it isn't all bad as the tennis star will return to the court in September.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at this year's Laver Cup which is taking place in London for the first time.

WATCH: Andy Murray breaks down in tears after incredible comeback

"I'm looking forward to playing the Laver Cup in London," the 35-year-old said. "I love playing as part of a team and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event. I've heard lots of good things and I'm excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe."

The three tennis stars are set to represent Team Europe at The O2 from 23-25 September, and are expected to expand their team further with three more members who are yet to be announced.

Upon the announcement, Roger was quick to tweet: "Europe Avengers assemble #teameurope #London."

Andy Murray is taking part in the Laver Cup

It has been hotly tipped that Novak Djokovic may join his rivals at the tournament later this year. The Serbian player is set to make his announcement after Wimbledon - but he recently said: "It would be very unique. It is a possibility. My agent has communication with the Laver Cup team. We have an agreement that there will be a decision after Wimbledon is finished."

He added: "Laver Cup is the only competition where you can have all the big rivals, the big three, big four players joining in the same team. Of course, it is a very different and exciting concept for us players, but also for the fans around the world. So, of course, the O2 Arena is a familiar venue for me and for us players.

"We've been playing more than ten years the World Tour Finals in that arena. It stayed there for a long time, with a reason, because it was such a successful event. Full stands every match, singles, doubles. I think the tradition here in Britain for tennis has contributed to a very successful event over the course of more than ten years. So, of course, it would be a pleasure to play there again."

