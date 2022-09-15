Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis - 'This is a bittersweet decision' The Wimbledon made the announcement on Thursday

Former Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, 41, has announced his retirement from the sport, and confirmed next week's Laver Cup is set to be his final ATP event.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the tennis star - who has 20 Grand Slams to his name - addressed his fans: "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Roger will join the likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as they team up on the court when they compete alongside one another at this year's Laver Cup, which kicks off in London on Friday.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, or course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he added.

The Wimbledon champion is saying goodbye to tennis

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.

Roger, who has not played on tour since last year's Wimbledon, shares 13-year-old twin girls, Myla and Charlene Federer, and eight-year-old twin boys, Lenny and Leo Federer, with his wife Mirka Federer.

"I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over eight-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.

"I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on the strands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

