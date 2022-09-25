David Beckham shares touching message to Roger Federer after Laver cup performance The star is a doting father of four

David Beckham took to social media with a heartfelt message for tennis star Roger Federer after his final tennis match at the Laver Cup.

The former football star shared the sweet words for the star on his Instagram Stories to his 75.3 million followers alongside a photo of the legendary player mid-match.

The doting father penned: "Something we will all miss. Nothing more beautiful than this @rogerfederer."

Last week, Roger announced he was retiring from the sport. Taking to social media on Thursday, the tennis star - who has 20 Grand Slams to his name - addressed his fans: "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

David shared the sweet message on Instagram

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, or course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he added.

Roger announced the news on social media

Friends and fans of the star flooded the comments with messages. Bear Grylls replied: "Always humble, kind, honest and grateful. Tennis will never quite be the same again. Yet you’ve set the stage for millions to dream and to follow. And now we have time for some more adventures!"

Serena Williams added: "So beautifully said. What. A. Class. Act," alongside four red love hearts. Reese Witherspoon replied: "A True Champion."

Roger's swansong tournament on Saturday saw emotional scenes from the four who were all clearly moved by his final performance.

