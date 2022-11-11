Rochelle Humes is known for her kind nature in the showbiz circles.

Her charitable work focuses on supporting women and mothers. Back in the first lockdown, Rochelle and her husband Marvin raised more than £20,000 for children’s charity NSPCC to fight the end of child abuse in the UK.

Behind the scenes, the This Morning presenter is everyone’s biggest cheerleader and she is well loved by her co-stars. Her makeup artist Francesca Neill of around 10 years lifted the lid on Rochelle’s genuine kindness.

She told HELLO!: "Kindness is something that Rochelle exudes. It’s just part of her DNA. She's one of those very rare people who just manages to make everyone in her company feel instantly calm, happy and at ease because she has this beautiful warm energy that immediately makes you feel like you’ve known her forever.

"I’ve worked with her for around 10 years and we do some crazy long days and super early starts and I can honestly say that in all that time, no matter what is going on or how busy or tired she is she is consistently kind, caring and considerate to everyone around her.

"She’s also everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She’s that one friend that you can guarantee will have your back and be cheering you on and finding ways to help you no matter what. She’s the one you go to for advice, encouragement and inspiration. She’s that girl: Kind to the core."

