Rochelle Humes reveals big change after hearing the 'best advice' anyone has ever given her The star shares her early morning top tip

Rochelle Humes shared with her friends and fans a big change she made to her morning routine based on the "the best advice anyone has ever given" her.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

The former star of The Saturdays took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, revealing she now wakes up at a whopping 5am based on advice from life coach Roxie Nafousi.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes share three children

Rochelle wore a charcoal grey jumper while chatting to the camera, still looking as glam as ever, even in the early hours.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

RELATED: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

She said: "I received a lot of messages after I posted last month saying that I'm trying to make a conscious effort to get up earlier than I need to.

"My kids don't wake up till 7am and normally I just wait for them to wake up unless I've got work earlier and I just try and maximise as much sleep as possible.

Rochelle reveals big change on Instagram

"However, I spoke to Roxie and she said that she wakes up at about 5ish and takes that time for herself before the house wakes up and my goodness me it has been the best advice anyone has ever given me, genuinely.

"I might wake up and do a workout or might just wake up, sit here and have a cup of tea, but it's so nice just to be still before I have to be so busy.

"So today I did a little meditation before I got out of bed which was really nice. It's really putting me in a good headspace so I just thought I'd share that it's been really, really good for me."

Baby Blake enjoying his breakfast

The This Morning presenter shared the ten-minute morning meditation she did prior to her Instagram revelation.

She then shared an adorable clip of baby Blake enjoying his breakfast which he ate with chic beige plastic cutlery - so adorable!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.