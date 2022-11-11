Keanu Reeves has carried out many extraordinary acts of kindness and his reputation as the kindest man in Hollywood precedes him.

Small acts of kindness this year have warmed the hearts of many, from posing for photos at a couple’s wedding in the UK to answering a young boy's questions after an international flight from London to New York City.

Most importantly, cancer charities will always have a special place in Keanu’s heart after his sister Kim previously had leukaemia.

The actor stepped up to help out a cancer charity during the pandemic by generously offering his time after their fundraising event got cancelled, it has come to light.

CEO/Executive Director at Camp Rainbow Gold, Elizabeth Lizberg, told HELLO!: “Camp Rainbow Gold is a US nonprofit serving children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“At the height of the pandemic, when we had to cancel our largest fundraising event, we were so honoured that Mr. Reeves stepped up and contributed a 15-minute Zoom chat for an online auction. This act of kindness was so unexpected, generous, and incredibly supportive.

“His involvement helped us through a difficult year to continue to provide our programs full of hope, love, and fun for children with cancer and it continues to help us reach even more children and families in need.”

