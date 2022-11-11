Hugh Grant has a big heart and a loveable nature. The Bridget Jones actor has made a mark on the world with his kindness and everyone should know about it.

His generosity has no limit; this year the Hollywood heartthrob has made many donations to founder of Depher, James Anderson, a plumber offering free services to the vulnerable in the UK.

Depher is a charity that provides free plumbing and heating services to those in financial need. It was set up in 2017 and has been changing the lives of many people with its free services. Movie star Hugh has helped with this kind mission in sharing his continued generous donations to the UK-based charity.

James said of Hugh's kindness: "If I could rename Jesus, I would call him Hugh."

GoFundMe told HELLO! of Hugh's kindness: "GoFundMe is all about helping people help each other, and Hugh Grant embodies that mission with his many donations to James Anderson, a plumber from Burnley offering free services to vulnerable people across the UK.

"Nicknamed 'Britain's kindest plumber' James has raised more than £850,000 to help those who need it most, and donations from Hugh have played a huge part in allowing him to do that."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.