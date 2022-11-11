Salma Hayek wants the world to prioritise girls and give them the resources to take control of their body, health, learning and livelihood.

She has been an activist for more than 25 years and this year, she has called for everyone to take action saying: "The clock is ticking."

The actress has worked tirelessly to support women survivors of violence with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and the Kering Foundation for more than a decade.

This year, she co-chaired the first-ever Caring for Women dinner with her husband and others that attracted the great and the good of the showbiz world. Her thoughts went into every detail at the special occasion. It was a success, with an amazing $3 million raised for organisations committed to ending gender-based violence.

At the glittering event, she gave a powerful speech about the violence against women. She said: "We've come together to create a family…a community…a movement that says violence against women must stop. I know that it will. Because I feel the power in this room.

"This is the dream. You are making it happen. And it doesn’t stop here."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.