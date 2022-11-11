A Hollywood star and a mum of six, Angelina Jolie shows genuine kindness in her determination to help others.

The Mr & Mrs Smith star made a surprise trip to Ukraine this year. In a show of support, the actress met with people who had their lives changed by the war and she was moved by the children’s stories.

This year, she has gone above and beyond with her charitable efforts. Her kind heart goes out to many issues going on in the world and she always strives to make a difference for people’s lives for the better.

Among the wonderful things she has done this year, the humanitarian gave her voice to the women of Iran who she celebrated as fearless for speaking up against the oppression.

Also, the Maleficent star has shown unity with women in Afghanistan as well as making time to make a special trip to Pakistan where she witnessed the devastation of the flooding and the impact it has had on people’s lives.

Formerly Angelina’s bodyguard for nearly two years, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham MBE QCB fondly remembered how the Hollywood star always made humanitarian issues a priority in her life.

He told HELLO!: "Angelina deserves a place in the Kind List 2022. I know she's been a vital supporter of many important issues, such as women’s rights in Iran and making time to visit those displaced by war in Ukraine.

"From the time I spent with Angie, I remember her as always making humanitarian issues a priority."

