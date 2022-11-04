Angelina Jolie shares rare photos of daughter Zahara during museum trip The Eternals stat is a mom-of-six

Angelina Jolie is a noted environmentalist, and it appears her teenage daughter Zahara might be following in her mom's footsteps as they headed off together to a museum exhibition.

MORE: Angelina Jolie enjoys heartfelt family reunion in NYC with daughter Zahara

The mother and daughter duo headed off together to the Brooklyn Museum where artist Duke Riley was showcasing his latest show, Death to the Living: Long Live Trash. The exhibition highlights the issue of pollution in the world's oceans and is a reimaging of iconic pieces of marine artwork constructed entirely of materials that have been recovered from the seas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angelina Jolie opens up about special reason why Zahara borrowed her Oscar dress

Angelina showed several photos of the exhibition as Duke showed her and Zahara the pieces of art.

DISCOVER: Angelina Jolie's private life with six children amid Brad Pitt abuse allegations

MORE: Angelina Jolie makes further devastating allegations against Brad Pitt

The Hollywood megastar looked so glamorous in a floor-length black coat that she had paired with black boots, while Zahara stunned in a pair of skinny jeans and black shirt.

"Z and I went to see the @dukerileystudio exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," Angelina explained in her caption.

"In Duke's latest show at the Brooklyn Museum, DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash, his reinterpretations of maritime folk art - made using trash removed from the ocean - expose plastic pollution that, along with climate change and habitat loss, are pushing our oceanic ecosystems to collapse."

The pair headed to the Brooklyn Museum

She added: "New information about the state of the natural world can be found in WWF's 2022 Living Planet report. Links in my bio."

The pair's trip came shortly after Angelina paid her daughter a surprise visit during Spelman College's homecoming celebration. Zahara enrolled at the institution back in August.

MORE: Brad Pitt launches genderless skincare line with links to Angelina Jolie

MORE: Angelina Jolie spotted making a visit to daughter Zahara's college town

Fans took to social media to share their excitement at meeting the iconic actress, as one enthused: "I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad b***h. And she's FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse."

"I love Angelina Jolie being so supportive of her daughter at Spelman," another wrote. "These spaces are so sacred to us so prioritizing her daughter's experience while immersing herself is just so special."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.