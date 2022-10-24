Angelina Jolie visits daughter Zahara at college: pics

Kathy Campbell
Angelina Jolie visited her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Spelman college's homecoming celebration in Atlanta on Saturday, October 22—see the pics
Attendees at Spelman College's homecoming celebration on Saturday, October 22, were forgiven for doing double-takes when they saw Angelina Jolie happily mingling with the crowd and posing for photos. The Oscar winner was in Atlanta to visit her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who enrolled at the esteemed college in August.
Visitors to the celebration posted on social media about their encounters with the actress and director, who was spotted posing with Zahara, 17, alongside posters promoting Stacey Abrams, who's running for Governor of Georgia.
"I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad b***h. And she's FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse," one fan tweeted.
"I love Angelina Jolie being so supportive of her daughter at Spelman," another wrote. "These spaces are so sacred to us so prioritizing her daughter's experience while immersing herself is just so special."
Angelina posed with five of her six kids—from left: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Pax and Knox—on the red carpet in October 2021
Angelina, 47, announced in August that Zahara was enrolling at the liberal-arts school, sharing a photo of her daughter and her friends on Instagram.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" she wrote. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Zahara isn't the only one of Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt's six kids to be attending college; eldest son Maddox, 21, is currently studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. The pair's second eldest son, Pax, 18, graduated from high school in 2021, while Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are still in school. Brad, 58, and the Maleficent actress have been locked in a contentious court battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage. While they were legally declared single in 2019, they continue to fight it out in court over financial arrangements.
Earlier this month she filed court papers accusing the Bullet Train actor of being "physically and emotionally abusive" to her and their kids on a private plane in 2016 (the fight precipitated their split).
The papers were filed in connection with a lawsuit regarding their French winery, Château Miraval, with Brad accusing Angelina of violating his "contractual rights" when she sold her half of the estate and business to another company without his approval.
