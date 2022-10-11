Angelina Jolie enjoys heartfelt family reunion in NYC with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie has been making headlines of late over her much-publicised custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

MORE: Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh as you've never seen them before

But over the weekend, the Maleficent star enjoyed some quality family time in New York City, reuniting with her daughter Zahara.

Zahara recently flew the nest to attend Spelman College in Altanta, GA but the mother-daughter duo were more than happy to be back together for the city break.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh showcases her incredible dance moves

In photos published on She Finds, Angelina looked stylish dressed in a long black jacket and sunglasses, while Zahara opted for a cool ensemble including a cropped plaid coat, jeans and a black leather backpack. Zahara is the second of Angelina's children – who she shares with ex-husband Brad – to fly the nest.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's £19million home after divorce from Brad Pitt is fit for royalty

MORE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children are growing up fast - all the details

Their oldest son Maddox left home in 2019 to attend Yonsei University. While Angelina still has four children at home in Los Angeles, the award-winning actress has expressed her desire to move abroad once she has an empty nest.

Angelina Jolie is a doting mom to six children

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

MORE: Angelina Jolie's family prepare for change to living situation ahead of Zahara's college move

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress, who is said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the Hollywood mansion she currently lives in, told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property is situated on a 2.1-acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park, boasting panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean.

Features include an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens. Angelina added: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

The Hollywood star with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina and Brad are also parents to Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. It was revealed earlier in the month that Angelina had filed court papers against her ex.

MORE: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her home life and family

MORE: Brad Pitt looks so different in childhood photo from school days

The Hollywood actress is accusing the star of drunkenly assaulting her and their children, who were between the ages of eight and 15 at the time, during a private plane flight in 2016. Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, dating for ten years before tying the knot in 2014.

Their marriage ended in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

At the time, the FBI confirmed they were investigating Brad for alleged child abuse following an incident on the family’s private jet - but the star was later cleared of all charges.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.