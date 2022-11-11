Generous couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham had a very special request for their wedding guests this year.

Instead of wedding gifts, the happy newlyweds asked their guests to donate to CareOrg for the Ukraine crisis. The great and the good of the showbiz world attended their wedding in Palm Beach, including Victoria Beckham’s BFF Eva Longoria and Serena Williams.

Many donations were made in the name of their wedding. Already Brooklyn and Nicola's kindness has touched the lives of thousands of people.

They have been a shining example in the celebrity world. The donations have funded essential water and food for thousands of Ukrainian women and girls as well as training therapists working with children affected by war.

Erin Segilia Chase, Executive Director of Fundraising, Partnerships and Communications for CARE International UK, told HELLO!: "Brooklyn and Nicola’s generosity has helped ensure thousands of Ukrainian women and girls receive essential water, food and hygiene kits.

"Donations from their wedding are also being used to train therapists working with children and mothers affected by conflict-related trauma and psychological stress.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who followed Brooklyn and Nicola’s example by donating to CARE to provide life-saving aid."

Brooklyn and Nicola followed in the kind footsteps of his famous parents. David and Victoria Beckham went to great efforts to help the Ukraine cause.

In March, David and Victoria generously donated to UNICEF in support of children under attack in the war-torn country. Football legend David also lent his Instagram to a Ukrainian doctor and had an insightful discussion about Ukraine with UNICEF on social media.

Also, Nicola is doing her bit to drive change in the animal world. In October, the 27-year-old helped to launch Yogi’s House in Los Angeles.

The female-owned shelter specifically works to save dogs listed on the infamous 'red list' and thus at immediate risk of being put down.

Evie Bañuelos, Founder & President of Pups without Borders, told HELLO!: "Nicola and Yogi's House have had a huge impact in the dog rescue community in a very short amount of time.

"In the few months we've known them, they have pulled around 25 dogs from the riverside shelter and have found foster or adoptive homes over half of them.

"Nicola and the other founders of Yogi's House have mostly covered all the costs for the dogs they've pulled, and made themselves completely available to their fosters.

"She's also been incredibly generous by sponsoring the rescue of two young families from local shelters, making it possible for us to pull them.

"She'll be helping by paying to have two mums and 18 puppies spayed and neutered when they’re old enough. We are excited about our future partnership with Nicola and Yogi’s House."

