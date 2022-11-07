Brooklyn Beckham hosts lavish pyjama party with Selena Gomez – fans react The star pulled out all the stops

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz hosted a luxurious pyjama party on Sunday to celebrate the release of Selena's eye-opening documentary.

Taking to Instagram, the smitten couple shared a carousel of snaps documenting their fun-filled evening. Selena, 30, and Nicola, 27, donned matching baby pink pyjamas complete with tulle detailing.

They elevated their silky sleepwear with a pair of fur-lined chunky platform sandals – the perfect tribute to any Disney princess.

In the photos, the celebrity pals appeared in high spirits as they paused for some much-needed TLC. At one point, Selena and Nicola enjoyed a quiet moment with Brooklyn's new puppy, Lamb - too cute!

Opting for a more laid-back look, Brooklyn, 23, wore a fitted white T-shirt and matching white linen trousers. The budding photographer showed off his culinary skills with a selection of zesty cocktails and even whipped up a home-made pasta dish.

Selena and Nicola twinned in pink

There was also a spectacular floral cake decorated with a large heart and the word 'congratulations' written on it. Pulling out all the stops, Brooklyn and Nicola moreover elevated the dining table with bowls of sweet treats, bright pink floral posies and small candles.

"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! (Thanks [Brooklyn] for the best food everrrrr)," Nicola wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn has a passion for cooking

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Okay, but the two cutest and the kindest girls hanging out together! Goals," whilst a second penned: "This is the best crew love these girls so much."

"You're TOO CUTE together. Love seeing this friendship!" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "The friendship we didn't know we needed".

The celebrity pals enjoyed a delicious dinner

The thoughtful event comes after Selena released her new documentary, My Mind & Me. The new Apple TV+ programme, which premiered on Friday, charts the singer's terrifying 'psychotic break' that landed her in hospital back in 2018.

Selena's new film follows the star over six years of her life as she details the trials and tribulations she's faced both physically and mentally. The star said she felt it was important she was honest and transparent with her fans about what she's been through.

