Brooklyn Beckham ready to start a family with Nicola Peltz: 'My dad David was young when he had me' The couple married in April

Brooklyn Beckham may be enjoying married life with his wife Nicola Peltz, but the couple are ready to expand their little family.

During a recent interview with People, who have featured the budding chef in the magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue which will be available to buy on Wednesday, the 23-year-old revealed he cannot wait to become a "young dad".

"I could have had kids yesterday," he said. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do."

Brooklyn also touched upon taking the same approach as his dad, David Beckham. "And my dad was young when he had me," he added. "He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

The comments come shortly after Nicola, 27, expressed her desire to have up to eight children with her beau in a new interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Style.

"He wants kids yesterday," replied Nicola when asked about becoming parents one day. "I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven."

The couple tied the knot in April

This confession doesn't come as a surprise since Nicola and Brooklyn both come from large families. While the budding chef is one of four, his wife Nicola has seven siblings. On the prospect of having eight children, she said: "It's a lot but... I don't know."

The star added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

Last month, they confirmed they welcomed a new addition to their family - a pet dog called Lamb. "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb," said Nicola. "She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard one for me because it's Gina's birthday and I can't hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

"I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can. The love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

