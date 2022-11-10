Exclusive: Nicola Peltz's heartwarming act of kindness as she launches dog-rehoming shelter The star is fighting for improved animal welfare

Whilst Nicola Peltz has earned herself a spot among Hollywood’s glitziest A-listers, the blockbuster actress is simultaneously doing her bit to drive change in the animal world.

Back in October, the 27-year-old helped to launch Yogi’s House in Los Angeles. The female-owned shelter specifically works to save dogs listed on the infamous 'red list' and thus at immediate risk of being put down.

At the time of its launch, Nicola penned a heartwarming post which read: "We started @itsyogishouse just about three weeks ago. So far, we've saved over 30 dogs from euthanasia at the riverside shelter. The laws regarding euthanizing dogs are beyond heartbreaking and I will do everything I can to change them.

"For now, a group of girls and I are trying to save as many dogs as possible on the red list (they're on there for absolutely no reason). These shelters are disgusting, they label dogs as aggressive just as an excuse to kill them because they're overcrowded."

The team at HELLO! exclusively spoke to Evie Bañuelos about her recent collaboration with Nicola as we reveal name her in our Kind List for 2022.

Nicola has teamed up with Yogi's House

The Founder & President of Pups without Borders revealed: "Nicola and Yogi's House have had a huge impact in the dog rescue community in a very short amount of time. In the few months we've known them, they have pulled around 25 dogs from the riverside shelter and have found foster or adoptive homes for over half of them."

She continued: "Nicola and the other founders of Yogi's House have mostly covered all the costs for the dogs they've pulled and made themselves completely available to their fosters. She's also been incredibly generous by sponsoring the rescue of two young families from local shelters, making it possible for us to pull them.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in April 2022

"She'll be helping by paying to have two moms and 18 puppies spayed and neutered when they're old enough. We are excited about our future partnership with Nicola and Yogi's House."

With the cause close to her heart, the Transformers actress welcomed a new addition to her family unit shared with husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23. Back in October, the smitten couple delighted fans when they adopted a new pet dog called Lamb. Sharing the update on Instagram, the actress remarked: "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb.

"She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard one for me because it's Gina's birthday and I can't hug her, but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

Nicola and Brooklyn recently adopted Lamb

"I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can. The love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

This isn't the first time Nicola has used her prominence in the showbiz world to benefit those in need. Back in April, the beauty urged her family and friends to refrain from buying the newlyweds lavish wedding gifts.

The dog shelter is based in Los Angeles

Instead, the lovebirds encouraged guests to celebrate their nuptials by donating to the Ukraine crisis. Sharing the charitable request with her Instagram followers, Nicola pleaded: "My dad spoke about this in his speech at our wedding. [Brooklyn] and I are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to CARE in lieu of wedding gifts."

Care and its partners aim to reach four million people with urgent aid, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. The humanitarian appeal is working hard to support the most vulnerable Ukrainians, particularly female households and the elderly.

