Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham pulled out all the stops for their first Halloween as husband and wife.

MORE: Nicola Peltz reveals she brutally turned down husband Brooklyn!

The pair – who tied the knot in April – chose to dress up as an iconic literary couple, and fans went wild for the photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

Nicola and Brooklyn donned Romeo and Juliet costumes from Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed 1996 movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

READ: Nicola Peltz undergoes transformation after candid 'feud' comments

MORE: Nicola Peltz cuddles up to lookalike mum – and fans go wild!

Brooklyn posed for photos with his wife wearing a suit of armour, while Nicola dressed in a long white dress complete with angel wings. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Brooklyn simply wrote: "Lovers x."

Brooklyn shared a series of Halloween photos with fans

His followers adored the images, with one asking: "Can we vote you guys dress like this ALL THE TIME???" A second wrote: "Best costumes EVER!" while a third told the pair: "Wowww you guys slayed!"

READ: Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham forced to speak out after leaving restaurant without wife Nicola Peltz

It comes after Nicola sat down for a candid interview with The Sunday Times magazine Style, and shared the couple's plans for the future.

The couple dressed up as Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet

The 27-year-old actress said that she and Brooklyn hope to have children together, revealing they "definitely want a big family" as they both have plenty of brothers and sisters.

READ: Victoria Beckham publicly reacts to Brooklyn's interview after absence from Romeo's birthday

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals Romeo's epic 20th birthday cake - and you won't believe it

"He wants kids yesterday," she said of 23-year-old Brooklyn. "I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven."

Brooklyn and Nicola hope to have a large family

When asked if she would have eight children, the Transformers star said: "It's a lot but... I don't know." She added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn previously revealed he wants to have no less than ten children with Nicola.

The budding chef claimed it's been his "dream" to become a young dad and is hoping to start a family "soon" with the heiress.

Brooklyn, 23, has said he wants to be a young dad

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.

"I could have like 10, but her body... it's her decision."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.