Dolly Parton The singer is known for her philanthropy

Kindness is at the top of Dolly Parton’s agenda. Philanthropy is just as important to her as her country music.

This year, Dolly donated $1million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.

She said: “I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

Beforehand Dolly had donated $1million to VUMC in April 2020 to honour her longtime friend Naji Abumrad MD, professor of Surgery, to help boost scientific knowledge about Covid.

Also this year, Dolly has been a champion for education. It was announced her theme park Dollywood will now pay for the college tuition of staff who want to chase their dreams of studying.

Animals also have a place in Dolly’s heart, with the star working around the clock to help them.

PETA US Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told HELLO!: “Dolly Parton, who is as passionate about philanthropy as she is about country music, has helped PETA work not just 9 to 5 but around the clock for animals.

“She lent us her song “Will He Be Waiting for Me?” for a heartwarming video starring actor Kathy Najimy reminding guardians how much dogs need their attention; presented Lily Tomlin with a PETA Humanitarian Award during our virtual 40th anniversary celebration; donated concert tickets to a PETA auction; and features our 50 Awesome Ways Kids Can Help Animals book in her Imagination Library charitable programme so that the next generation can follow in her footsteps.”

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.