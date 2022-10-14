Kind Watch: Michelle Obama continues her incredible mission to empower girls The stars who are using their platform to promote kindness

Kind Watch at HELLO! shines a light on the kindest acts from celebrities each week.

At HELLO! we are passionate about the power of kindness and the impact it can have on the world around us. Small acts of kindness can go a long way.

We are recognising the stars from all walks of showbiz who have gone to great lengths to help others...

Michelle Obama

Michelle is continuing her kind mission to empower girls by giving them access to education with her latest Get Her There campaign. She said: "The barriers our girls face today are steep and are leaving millions of girls out of school. While that’s too big of a challenge for any one of us to tackle alone, it’s something I know can be accomplished if we all work together.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring girls get the opportunities they deserve, so I hope everyone will join us on our mission to get every girl to the place she wants to be."

The Prince and Princess of Wales

We love that the Prince and Princess of Wales made an emotional plea for everyone to carry out "small acts of kindness" in their special radio broadcast.

Princess Kate said: "If you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door."

Prince William added: "Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk." Kate finished his sentence, "Because these small acts of kindness can make a difference."

Dolly Parton

Dolly has been hailed as a "national treasure" for quietly funding black school bands, it has now come to light. Responding to the news, one person wrote: "30+ years ago I was in high school marching band in East Tennessee.

"One year we played Sevier County High School...and DANG that band was equipped - uniforms, instruments, flags, everything. Mountain area, much poverty. Paid for by Dolly Parton. That woman is a national treasure.”

Elizabeth Hurley

Kind-hearted Elizabeth Hurley is completely devoted to campaigning to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness.

She said: "I am so proud to have spent over two decades travelling the world discussing the importance of breast health, early detection, and raising funds for research, education, and medical services on behalf of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign. I'd like to think that my grandmother would also be proud of the work I've done over the years."

