Taylor Swift is generous by nature and she is always thinking about kind surprises for her biggest followers.

This year, the pop star had an extra special idea on how to honour her fans. The Anti-Hero hitmaker reached out, especially to her loyal fans at the University of York's SwiftSoc, a group of students who have come together to celebrate her music.

Their Wildest Dreams had come true: the singer sent a box of surprises, including hoodies and other merchandise to the group of students as well as a kind signed note.

Hannah Desmond, of the University of York SwiftSoc, told HELLO!: "SwiftSoc was founded in York in 2015 as the first University Society in the world entirely dedicated to Taylor Swift and celebrating everything she does.

“In April 2022, we achieved our ultimate goal of being recognised by Taylor herself, when her management company reached out to our President to thank us for our hard work and dedication to supporting Taylor.

“We were all astounded when, not long after, a box filled with university themed “Class of 2022” merch and party supplies arrived as a gift to the society, with a personalised note. Of course, we’ve all heard of Taylor being generous towards her fans before – sending Swiftmas gifts back in 2014; hand selecting fans for free listening parties and concert meet-and-greets; even paying off student and medical debts – but we never imagined her generosity would reach us personally!

“As a committee who work for free organising weekly events, it meant a lot to us to be recognised for our efforts, as well as to share the generous gift with our members. The themed party supplies we received helped us cut costs for our end of year summer formal, which meant we were able to offer discounted tickets to our members that were much more affordable than other summer events.

“Not only this, but the media attention we garnered when we announced what we had been given gave the society a significant boost, allowing us to double our membership this year!”

Always generous, Taylor has blown fans and music lovers away with her kindness over the years.

During the Covid pandemic, she carried out many kind acts from donating money to her struggling fans who had lost their jobs to helping support Grimey’s New and Pre-loved Music in Nashville.

