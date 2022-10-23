Taylor Swift fans convinced the star revealed Blake Lively's baby name in new song Taylor has done this before!

It is safe to say that Taylor Swift fans are so obsessed with her new album Midnights which was released on Friday, and now they think they have spotted a major easter egg.

Fans suspect the country singer has hidden the name of celebrity bestie Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' new baby in the song You're On Your Own Kid as it wouldn't be the first time Taylor has referenced the Lively-Reynolds clan in her music.

Swifties around the globe are convinced that "Daisy May," a name mentioned in Taylor's new song You're On Your Own Kid, is the name of their unborn bundle. The lyrics read: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May."

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hidden message with one fan writing: "'You’re On Your Own, Kid' The chorus hook is so catchy. My friends from home don’t know what to say" a familiar theme from previous albums. The disjoint of having links to home but leaving for dreams. Is Daisy May the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fourth child?"

The pair are so close

A second added: "#MidnightsTaylorSwift #TaylorSwift #Midnights @taylorswift13 @blakelively is Daisy May the baby name?"

A third penned: "Daisy May??? Blake and Ryan's 4th child??? Or am I dumb #MidnightsTaylorSwift."

A fourth added: "@VancityReynolds is Daisy May the name of your new baby??? Asking for a friend…"

Blake and Ryan holding James and Inez

The Hollywood couple are the doting parents of three beautiful girls James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, all of whose name's were mentioned in the singer's 2020 album Folklore.

The mentions were confirmed by Taylor who thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021.

She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

