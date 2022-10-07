Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn The star took to social media

Taylor Swift took to social media on Friday with a major revelation about her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

In a candid video, posted to her Instagram feed, the singer, 32, discussed the song Lavender Haze which will feature on her upcoming album Midnights, set to be released later this month.

Chatting about the track, the star revealed her relationship with Joe served as major inspiration as she has had to "dodge weird rumors" and "protect the real stuff," when it comes to her long-term beau.

Addressing the camera, Taylor said: "I guess theoretically when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud and I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just "public figures" but because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it.

The pair have been together for six years

"Like my relationship for six years we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it and so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff, to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

In the clip, the star also explained the origin of the phrase, as well as where she first came across it. Taylor said: "Lavender Haze is track one on Midnights and I happened upon the phrase when I was watching Mad Men. And I looked it up because it sounded cool and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the 50s used to describe when they were in love if you were in lavender haze it meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow and I thought that was really beautiful.

In the video, Taylor looked beautiful in a mustard chequered skirt which she paired with a long-sleeve black top.

She wore her gorgeous long blonde tresses down and as for her makeup opted for striking winged eyeliner and coral lipstick.

