We know that Ed Sheeran has a heart of gold. This year, it came to light that the Perfect hitmaker had paid for some of the medical bills for his friend and fellow singer Tom Parker, who sadly died in March after a battle with brain cancer.

Tom’s widow Kelsey Parker has hailed Ed as a hero for his kind gesture and generous nature. She told HELLO!: “They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes but Ed really is the incredible person he is perceived to be.

“Despite his fame and success, he is humble and kind and his values are firmly grounded in family and goodness.

“Tom and I will be forever grateful for his generosity and the support he extended to us privately. He is insanely talented and deserves every bit of his global success in music, but first and foremost he is an amazing human being.”

There is no end to his kindness. Ed led with kindness in helping the Ukraine cause. The singer got involved with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s Concert for Ukraine which went on to raise more than £13million for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The DEC told HELLO!: “We were delighted when Ed came aboard at an early stage in organising the Concert for Ukraine, with his presence helping to secure more support from across the entertainment industry.

“Appearing in front of a bank of sunflowers, he also returned for the first live performance of Bam Bam, his duet with Camila Cabello.

“The concert raised more than £13 million for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with funds helping DEC charities provide medical care, food, shelter, clean water and much more for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

“We also heard after the event that there were people in Ukraine watching the concert in bomb shelters and that it really meant a lot to them to see the world standing with them.”

