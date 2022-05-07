Ed Sheeran stuns fans with intimate photo with wife Cherry Seaborn The Bad Habits singer has been married since 2019

Ed Sheeran is very private when it comes to his personal life – but on Friday, he delighted fans when he shared a rare glimpse into his marriage.

The Shivers singer posted an intimate photo with his wife Cherry Seaborn, which saw them lying in a hammock together with their arms around each other, to mark her 30th birthday. In the snapshot, Cherry is lovingly gazing at her husband while he looks up to the sky.

Captioning the sweet image, Ed wrote: "HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you". Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one responding: "ADORABLE!" A second said: "Such cuties."

A third added: "Awww, what a sweet picture," and a fourth wrote: "Happy birthday, Cherry! Thanks for being an inspiration for the most beautiful love songs the world has ever known!"

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts but went their separate ways before rekindling their romance in 2014. They went on to tie the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in September 2020.

Ed and Cherry married in 2019

Although the pair are happily married, Ed revealed last year that his proposal almost didn't happen, despite him pulling out all the stops for it.

The Bad Habits singer had planned a big romantic gesture in their garden, building a homemade structure where he was hoping to get down on one knee at sunset, but the weather almost put a damper on his idea.

On the Swedish talk show Skavlan, Ed explained: "On the day it was [expletive] down with rain and I'd built a pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine... and it was [expletive] down with rain.

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts

"I kept saying, 'We should go for a walk', and she was like, 'No!' I was like, 'Are you sure you don't want to go for a walk?'"

He added that he delayed the proposal for a few hours but eventually popped the question at 9pm in the evening. "Time was ticking," he said. "There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today!'

"I was getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you [expletive] joking?' There was this long silence, and I just went, 'Please?' It is the most human I have ever felt."

