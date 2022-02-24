Ed Sheeran breaks his silence after Jamal Edwards' sudden death with emotional tribute

Ed Sheeran has paid a heartfelt tribute to close friend Jamal Edwards following his shock death on Sunday. The music entrepreneur was one of the main people responsible to launch Ed's incredible career in music.

Jamal, who founded SBTV, was 31 when he passed away from a sudden illness, leaving his family and fans devastated. He found fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006 by uploading clips of his friends performing rap music.

Alongside a throwback picture of Jamal and himself, Ed said on Wednesday: "I haven't posted anything coz I can't find the words, I can't reply coz I don’t know what to say.

"Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power."

Addressing the impact Jamal had on his career, the Bad Habits hitmaker concluded: "I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to react, with the likes of Frank and Christine Lampard, Stacey Solomon, Jessie J, Rita Wilson, Courteney Cox all 'liking' the post. Loose Women's Judi Love and Alexandra Burke added several heart emojis.

Jamal's final Instagram post, which was shared on 17 February, was dedicated to Ed in honour of his 31st birthday. "Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed," he wrote. "Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you've been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it & inspiring us all G!"

Jamal's mum, Brenda Edwards, released a heartbreaking statement following the news of his death. She said via ITV: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world." Her message continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

