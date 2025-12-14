Spice Girl Mel C looks incredible in rare red carpet appearance

The stars descended on Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 12 2025 for the Z100 Jingle Ball, turning New York City into a full-blown fashion and pop spectacle. The annual holiday concert once again blended chart-topping performances with bold red carpet moments, as musicians, reality stars and media personalities showed off looks ranging from sleek minimalism to full festive drama. From headliners like Ed Sheeran and Zara Larsson to scene-stealers including Justina Valentine and Jessie Murph, the red carpet delivered just as much energy as the stage. Here’s every standout celebrity look from the night.

© FilmMagic Melanie Chisholm Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, opted for a contemporary denim mini dress cinched at the waist with a statement belt. She layered the look with sheer tights and brown leather gloves, adding texture and warmth for the winter event. With her hair pulled back and makeup kept natural, Melanie delivered a confident, understated red carpet moment.

© Getty Images Justina Valentine TV host, rapper and singer Justina Valentine turned heads in a daring sheer gown patterned with bold zebra-style stripes, leaning fully into her trademark high-octane glamour. The figure-hugging dress showcased her confidence and fearless fashion sense, while her vibrant red hair, styled in loose cascading waves, added an extra dose of drama.



© FilmMagic Erin Cichy Real Housewives star Erin Cichy opted for sleek, understated cool in a cropped black top paired with high-waisted leather trousers. The look balanced edge and elegance, with clean lines and subtle tailoring giving it a modern feel. She completed the outfit with pointed heels and layered gold jewellery, proving that simplicity can still make a strong red carpet statement when executed with confidence.

© Getty Images Zara Larsson Swedish singer Zara Larsson embraced festive glamour in a shimmering two-piece ensemble trimmed with plush white fur, perfectly suited to a winter concert in New York. The sparkling crop top and matching mini skirt highlighted her pop-star confidence, while silver heels and softly waved blonde hair added a polished finish. The look felt playful yet glamorous, cementing Zara as one of the night’s standout style stars.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Couple of the moment T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach arrived together and posed comfortably side by side, exuding relaxed confidence on the red carpet. Amy wore a silky black slip dress with delicate lace detailing, styled with leopard-print heels that added a subtle edge. T.J. complemented her look in a velvet blazer layered over a black shirt and tailored trousers, creating a coordinated yet effortless couple moment.



© FilmMagic Ed Sheeran Headliner Ed Sheeran stayed true to his famously laid-back aesthetic, opting for a pink hoodie emblazoned with the word “PLAY,” paired with dark trousers and classic sneakers. While others leaned into high fashion, Ed’s casual approach stood out in its own way, reflecting the down-to-earth persona that has made him one of the world’s most relatable music stars.



© FilmMagic Jessie Murph Singer Jessie Murph brought theatrical flair to the red carpet in a corset-style mini dress adorned with intricate embellishments and layers of soft tulle. The structured bodice contrasted with the playful skirt, creating a dramatic yet youthful silhouette. Her voluminous dark hair and doll-like makeup completed the look, giving the rising star a striking, almost vintage-inspired presence.

© FilmMagic Nelly Rapper Nelly delivered effortless star power in a neutral-toned sleeveless knit layered over a crisp white T-shirt, paired with dark jeans and tan boots. The relaxed outfit was elevated with statement jewellery and sunglasses, adding his signature swagger. True to form, the rapper proved that comfort and confidence can be just as impactful as full red carpet glamour.