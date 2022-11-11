Rihanna is kind in everything she does. At the start of the year, she pledged $15million (£11.1million) to the climate change movement through her Clara Lionel foundation.

The Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Movement for Black Lives were among 18 organisations named to benefit from her generosity.

Rihanna said: “Climate disasters which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.”

As a true force of good, her kindness touches many different people and sectors. In the beauty world, the singer is on a kind mission to create accessible and inclusive make-up for all skin tones.

Alice Rafferty, Head of Premium Beauty and Fragrance at Boots, told HELLO!: “We love Rihanna’s fearless take on beauty and her mission to create accessible, inclusive cosmetics and smart skincare that works hard for all skin tones and skin types.

“We believe she’s a true force of good in the beauty industry, inspiring freedom of expression and breaking down barriers for us all. The launch of Fenty Beauty was a pivotal moment in Boots’ beauty reinvention story.”

