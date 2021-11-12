RiRi, as she is affectionately known by fans, has always been a philanthropist at heart, but her charitable side shone through when she donated over $5m to charities dedicated to helping those affected by the pandemic.

Through her non-profit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna's millions went to organisations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts, such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee, and the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, among others.

In 2020, the Clara Lionel Foundation said in a statement: "When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

Rihanna set up her foundation – which is named after her grandparents – in 2012. The foundation funds education and healthcare programmes in impoverished communities around the world.

Every year, Rihanna also hosts the Diamond Ball, where she invites A-listers and her celebrity friends to support her foundation.

The Grammy award-winning pop star is also an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, which ensures that every child is given a basic education. She helped raise over $2bn in 2018 when she openly tweeted leaders of Britain, France, Australia and Norway asking them to pledge millions to the education sector.

