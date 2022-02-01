Rihanna makes social media return after iconic pregnancy reveal The We Found Love singer is expecting

Rihanna sent the internet into a spiral on Monday when she proudly bared her baby bump to reveal that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The singer finally made her social media return since the news went viral, and true to her style, kept things to the point.

She shared a picture of herself donning a fully red ensemble, including a visor, and a bold lip to match with her hair in curls falling around her face.

WATCH: Rihanna shares first official look at new lingerie line

The shot was a promotion for her new line of Fenty Beauty lip products that would be coming to stores soon, which she shared a clip for in the following post.

Rihanna simply titled her picture: "ICON," which she revealed later to be the name for the lip line, and many quickly took to the comments to inundate her with heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

One wrote: "Artist, activist, boss, creator, MOM, what can't you do? Keep inspiring the world while making it a better place," with another saying: "Congrats homie I'm so happy for you."

Rihanna shared her first social media post since the viral pregnancy reveal

Rihana and A$AP, who have been an item since January 2020, shared the pregnancy news with fans while out walking in New York City last week.

The Where Have You Been singer proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket.

Photographs published in the MailOnline show the rapper cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.

Rihanna had clearly set out to announce the exciting news to fans, as she accessorised her growing bump with coloured jewels and gold chains, wearing her $8,000 pink Chanel coat puffer jacket open from her torso.

The two 33-year-olds have been together since 2020

Many celebrities have since congratulated the couple on the big news, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Paris Hilton.

