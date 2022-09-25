Rihanna makes Super Bowl Halftime announcement with cryptic post The We Found Love singer is back!

While Rihanna hasn't released new music in years, her fans were absolutely not expecting for her to suddenly announce her comeback the way she did.

The singer made her first social media post in months, sharing just a simple photograph of herself holding a football.

VIDEO: Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show official trailer

However, the NFL logo on the ball quickly made it apparent that she was teasing more than just a game, announcing her long-awaited Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

The post featured no other details but quickly drove the internet wild, acquiring over 600,000 likes on Instagram a mere 20 minutes after posting. Roc Nation and the NFL confirmed the news with their own social media posts as well.

Her fans immediately began inundating her comments section with ecstatic cheers and shocked reactions, and many believed that a new album was on the way to accompany it too.

Many ardent fans have also been awaiting new original music from the star, who last released a full-length studio album in 2016 with Anti.

Rihanna announced that she will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

"I THINK THE THINK YESSSSS RIRI," one wrote, with another saying: "NEW ALBUM RIRI?!!!" and a third going: "I've never been so excited about football in my life!!!" Even Lizzo got in on the fun, simply commenting: "Screaming."

Fans of the singer have been awaiting her appearance on the Super Bowl Halftime stage for years, ever since she was first teased back in the early 2010s.

News of the show marked the biggest event for the Diamonds singer since the birth of her baby boy with A$AP Rocky back in May.

The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news in early 2022 while out walking in New York City.

The post is the singer's first since May

Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket. Photographs published in the MailOnline show the American rapper cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled through the city.

