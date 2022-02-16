Here is how your favorite celebrities are commemorating Black History Month: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Kerry Washington See the heartfelt ways in which stars have honored the important month

February marks Black History Month, a crucial time to learn about different Black lives and stories that have left a significant mark on our society.

As the month progresses, various stars such as Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross are taking to Instagram to share all the different ways in which they commemorate the significance of the month.

From photo recreations to special music videos and more, here are how different celebrities are honoring Black history.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commemorate Black History Month

Rihanna kicked it off with news that sent fans wild. Just two days after the singer announced her pregnancy alongside A$ap Rocky with stunning photos in the streets of New York, she shared with her followers an intimate photo of her growing baby bump.

The star shared a picture from her bathroom where she was lifting an orange sports jersey to show her belly. She captioned the picture with: "How the gang pulled up to Black History Month."

Rihanna reveals adorable baby bump

Kerry Washington is also going all out for the special month. The Scandal star has spent the month of February sharing stunning photos of herself portraying different Black women who have "paved the way for putting magic into the world."

The actress' first post was recreating a picture of Beverly Johnson, "the first Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue Magazine in 1974." Kerry dazzled in a gold bodysuit and glamorous old-school curls.

Kerry dazzles portraying Beverly

Explaining her heartfelt project to honor Black HERstory, Kerry wrote: "Our history is a tapestry of beauty, culture, power, community, resilience, & strength."

The next woman that the star highlighted was Wilma Rudolph, the first athlete to win three gold medals at the Olympics. To portray the track and field star, Kerry sported a pixie-cut hairstyle and a USA hoodie just like the one Wilma wears in a picture holding one of her gold medals.

Kerry recreates Wilma's iconic achievement

Another star to reveal a new project in honor of Black History Month is Tracee Ellis Ross. The Black-ish actress "got back in the booth" and showed off her singing voice for the announcement of a new video for her haircare brand, Pattern.

Tracee reveals her impressive singing abilities

The video, titled Legacy, features Tracee and other women in a range of looks and hairstyles. The actress wrote in her caption that the video celebrates "the ritual of Black hair care as self-care."

