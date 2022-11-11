Today's Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's quick wit, compassion and chemistry with her co-stars has made her a much loved member of the Today team. But the TV star is also known for her acts of kindness both on screen and off.

The mom-of-two has been heavily praised by Hoda Kotb for going out of her way to make her feel like a better mother.

When Hoda admitted her own parenting struggles on air it was Savannah who gave her hope and encouragement.

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did.

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me.

"But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah is also involved in a number of charities and uses her fame to promote them. She's a doting mother, often credited as being a fabulous friend and viewers can't get enough of her.

