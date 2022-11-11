Martin Lewis has been kindly offering his support to those who are struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

The money saving expert has stepped up to the job as he has been tirelessly working on financial advice to help others and answering everyone's questions.

Angellica Bell, who works alongside the star, revealed Martin has a “big heart” and lifted the lid on how he has been a personal support to her over the years.

She told HELLO!: "From the very first time I met Martin I knew that he was a man wanting the best for everyone. He works tirelessly to help others and answer the questions he receives on a regular basis.

"We’ve been working together now for nearly five years and over that time we’ve become close friends and have a great working relationship. When the show used to be out and about, we’d often have to stop filming so he could answer queries from people passing by. He never wants to let anyone down, hence why he can often get emotional.

"Personally, he’s always looking out for me - checking if I've got enough work coming in and giving me financial advice if I need it – perk of the job! I remember when we were having our extension built there was a period where we were in and out of launderettes.

"One day he invited my family over to use his home as a base and get the washing done! Four loads later, fed and watered we were set.

"I was so happy and proud when Martin won the NTA for best expert on television – he was convinced he hadn’t got it which made it an even bigger moment! Congratulations Martin, you have a big heart and deserve it, thanks for having me on board!"

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.