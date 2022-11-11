Oprah Winfrey The TV host champions others by giving her voice to women

Oprah Winfrey is recognised as one of the most generous celebrities in the showbiz circles.

She continues to do great work and offer generous donations through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, supporting education as well as food insecurity and care and recovery.

The TV host champions others by giving her voice to women and she has a gift for telling their stories. In recognising the oppression in Iran, Oprah used her platform to elevate the voices of the women so they could be heard.

She said on her website: “I applaud these women, and we speak your name, Mahsa Amini, and the names of all the other protesters who have lost their lives fighting for their right for free expression.”

In her personal life, Oprah's kindness is one of the many things her friends love about her.

This year, she surprised her close friend Ava DuVernay with a lavish birthday party in Hawaii. She had everyone write kind messages about Ava as keepsakes. So kind!

"Thank you, Oprah. I don’t have language for how this feels. I trust that you know. Bless you for this gift. For this time. For this friendship beyond words," Ava wrote on Instagram.

"Courtesy of my loved one and the hostess with the mostest, Oprah. You each blanketed me with your joy and your kindness and your love and it felt like nothing I’ve ever experienced. Grateful for every smile, every hug, every prayer. Onward for all of us.”

