Kate Garraway has a kind heart. She has been a pillar of strength to her family when her husband Derek Draper became critically ill after he contracted Covid in March 2020 and remained in hospital for a year.

With a brave face, this year the TV personality has continued to be the fabulous mum she is while working on Good Morning Britain and looking after her husband who requires round-the-clock care.

Kate is a truly inspiring woman herself with a kind heart and that is something her friends admire most about her. Piers Morgan told HELLO!: "Kate is one of the most kind, selfless, and decent people I know.

"Always the first to help everyone else and has continued to do so despite the awful tragedy that has befallen her family. She’s a very special lady."

Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly also told HELLO!: "I have watched in awe as Kate has dealt with Derek’s illness with such strength, love and dignity.

"She's kept the family together, been a wonderful mum and also continued working. She is also the kindest and loveliest woman and we are all so proud of her."

Recently the documentary, Caring for Derek, won a 2022 National Television Award (NTA) for telling the moving story of how the Garraway family navigates this difficult time in their lives and the love that they all have for each other.

They made the documentary to shine a light on carers, professional carers and carers who do it for love, and the tough challenges they face.

Caring For Derek followed on from Finding Derek which won an NTA in 2021. Kate has talked fondly about how she has found strength in the kindness of strangers, saying: "I've learnt about the kindness of strangers.

"It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped."

