Good Morning Britain’s presenter Adil Ray has kindly brought attention to the Pakistan floods this year.

Since June, the Pakistan floods have killed 1,717 people. The flooding was triggered by heavy monsoon rains. Hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed. Almost 10 million children were left in need of immediate lifesaving support and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition.

At the heart of Adil’s TV appeal was kindness. His emotional call on the BBC captured the scale of the disaster and reached millions of people in raising awareness about the devastating impact of the flooding.

The TV appeal helped the Disasters Emergency Committee raise £35million for those affected and who had lost everything.

The DEC told HELLO!: "Following devastating flooding in Pakistan that left millions in need of help to survive, Adil presented the DEC’s appeal on the BBC, reaching millions of people.

"Conveying the huge scale of the disaster, his emotive call for donations helped raise millions of pounds for people affected. The appeal has raised £35 million and donations are supporting people who lost everything with food, clean water and medical treatment.

"The scale of the disaster means that people will also need support in the longer term to rebuild their lives and livelihoods."

