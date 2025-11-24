Ultra-rich celebrities who married into serious money

While plenty of stars are already big earners in their own right, a select few have seen their net worths soar to dizzying new heights thanks to their love lives. From Salma Hayek to Karlie Kloss, these celebrities married into truly jaw-dropping fortunes – turning enviable bank accounts into truly stratospheric ones.

We’re taking a look at the Hollywood power players who ended up marrying uber-wealthy partners, and what their approaches to money are…

Unless otherwise noted, net worth estimates are according to Celebrity Net Worth.



© AFP via Getty Images Both Salma and her billionaire husband come from money Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault Salma Hayek tied the knot with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009 at a romantic Parisian ceremony on Valentine’s Day – followed by another celebration in Venice. The two lavish festivities were well within reach for the couple, with Salma originally coming from oil money and François-Henri having inherited his father’s retail empire, Kering, in 2005. With her husband’s net worth estimated to be around $7 billion, the Frida star – whose own net worth is around $200 million – revealed to WSJ Magazine that the pair keep their finances separate, though they’re jointly involved with the Kering Foundation, which addresses violence against women.

© Getty Images Miranda married the Snapchat founder in 2017 Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2017, whose net worth, thanks to his social media empire, is thought to be around $2.6 billion. A businesswoman herself as the founder of organic skincare line KORA Organics, the former Victoria’s Secret star has her own net worth of around $60 million. Despite the duo’s mega-wealth, Miranda has revealed she’s still a stickler for budgeting. “I have a personal care budget, and one for clothing, things like that,” she told Into the Gloss. “I’m a perfectionist and I like to have my nails done, but sometimes I will do them myself instead. It’s about discipline – you have to be on top of things like that."

© WireImage Janet received a $200 million settlement when the couple divorced Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana R&B superstar Janet Jackson was married to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana from 2012 until their separation in 2017. The businessman is the managing director of the sprawling Al Mana Group, a multi-company conglomerate, and is thought to have an estimated net worth of $1 billion. Following their split, Janet was reportedly eligible to receive a $200 million settlement according to their prenup, but this was never confirmed by either party. The Rhythm Nation hitmaker now has a net worth of around $180 million.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jane and her media mogul ex-husband have remained on good terms Jane Fonda and Ted Turner Jane Fonda was previously married to media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner for a decade in 1991, whose business ventures have earned him a net worth of over $2 billion. The Barbarella actress has her own pricey net worth of around $200 million, and is thought to have received between $40-100 million in cash and stocks during the pair’s divorce settlement. The duo have remained on good terms, with Jane sharing some lovely words about her former husband at a celebration for their charity earlier this month. She remarked that their work “never would have happened if it wasn't for Ted." The couple’s charity, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, aims to improve the lives of young people in Georgia.

© Getty Images Nicola and Brooklyn have forged their own pricey net worth Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham The daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion, actress Nicola Peltz was already doing well for herself before she married into the Beckham family, where David and Victoria have a combined net worth of $450 million. Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham now share their own combined net worth of $60 million. Money is reportedly a source of contention between the couple’s families, with The Sun reporting the Peltzes find the Beckhams to be “tight” with money, adding fuel to the ongoing alleged Beckham family “feud."

© WireImage Talulah is thought to have received over $20 million from both her divorces from the Tesla founder Talulah Riley and Elon Musk Actress Talulah Riley married businessman and Tesla founder Elon Musk – who is now the wealthiest person in the world – twice, first for two years in 2010 and later in 2013 until their last divorce in 2016. Forbes estimates Elon’s net worth to be around $500 billion, with Talulah’s own net worth from her acting career putting her around the $5 million mark. The St. Trinian’s star reportedly walked away with $4.2 million after the couple’s first divorce, and later received $16 million in cash the second time round, according to TMZ. The pair are said to be on amicable terms, with Talulah describing Elon to The Independent as the “perfect ex-husband."

© FilmMagic Karlie shares her husband's passion for investing Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Supermodel Karlie Kloss married billionaire entrepreneur Josh Kushner in 2018, who is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband. Josh has an estimated $4 billion net worth, thanks to his venture capital firm, Thrive Capital, and various investment opportunities – a passion that his wife shares too. Karlie, who has a net worth of $40 million, is now a well-known entrepreneur, having invested in a slew of tech wellness brands like Therabody. She also famously purchased the fashion publication i-D from Vice Media Group in 2023.