We love that George and Amal Clooney are truly kind, whether that’s through their good charitable work or to their friends and strangers.

Amal's mum Baria Alamuddin has told HELLO! exclusively that she's "immensely proud" of her daughter and son-in-law's kindness.

She told HELLO!: "The world has a very short supply of kindness and empathy. Amal and George have these qualities in their DNA, their foundation, The Clooney Foundation for Justice serves in 40 countries, helping to bring justice and human rights to the most vulnerable.

"I am immensely proud. I know their kindness covers many other causes."

This year, the Clooney Foundation for Justice is teaming up with The Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for an incredibly kind mission. They have plans to end child marriage, empower girls through education and continue the fight for gender equality.

They are making a difference in the world with their kindness.

Speaking at the Get Her There event in New York City which HELLO! attended, Amal said: "I do think about in a few years when they're more than five when they start to learn about some of these issues that we're talking about and what’s happening in the world.

"You know, when they ask us, 'What did you do about this? What did you say about that?' I've thought about what will my answer be, and I hope it will be a good one."

As a couple, they have shown great kindness to their friends. They saved Julia Roberts from loneliness when her family were unable to join them until later during the filming of Ticket To Paradise in Australia.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair," she said of their bond.

