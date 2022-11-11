Matthew McConaughey and Camila The couple are committed to campaigning for gun control

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are committed to campaigning for gun control to make the world a safer place.

Shockwaves were felt all over the world when a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Matthew was devastated as the tragedy unfolded in his native hometown.

Uvalde’s mayor Don McLaughlin praised the kindness and support of Matthew and his family during a traumatic time for the community.

He told HELLO!: “The kindness that Matthew and his family showed our community should show the world that people are loved and cared about without a political agenda.

“They came to our community and touched so many people's lives with their kindness and compassion during a traumatic time and devastation in our community.”

At the White House, the Hollywood actor went on to make an emotional plea for gun control just weeks after the terrible incident.

He said: “We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns.”

Matthew and his wife Camila were on the ground in Uvalde to pay their respects to the families of the victims after the tragedy.

The power couple also set up the Uvalde Relief Fund through their just keep livin Foundation to help with grief counselling and burial costs for the community following the school shooting.

Their Foundation said: “The loss is tragic. While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful.

“After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community.”

