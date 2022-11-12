Goldie Hawn's grandson looks so grown up with facial hair and piercings The teenager isn't a kid anymore

Goldie Hawn recently waved her oldest grandson off to college and he appears to have grown up hugely in the short time he's been gone.

Ryder - who is the son of Kate Hudson - took to Instagram to share a rare snapshot of himself eating pizza.

The delicious slice of food was eclipsed by the 18 year old's appearance as he consumed the fast food snack.

Ryder sported two hooped earrings in one ear and stubble around his jawline too.

The teen left California after the summer and headed for the East Coast for school, and ahead of his departure Kate took him shopping for the essentials.

The fun-loving mom-of-three hilariously tried to use her waning mom power to influence his choices.

"Big move in day for my first born,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star captioned a pic of a coffee mug, followed by snaps of what are presumably Ryder’s must-haves: healthy snacks and supplements, as well as “solid book choices” that get mom’s approval.

In another clip, Kate was seen shopping with Ryder, as he pushed a shopping cart with surprisingly few dorm essentials.

"I begged him to get more. I guess he’s a minimalist," Kate wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the checklist: comforter, hamper, pillow… as well as “BYE MOM” with a crying .gif.

Kate shared many of her emotional moments as she got ready to say goodbye to Ryder. Alongside one post, a video featuring the teen and his little brother Bingham, 11, Kate wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We’re gonna miss you big time”, adding a crying emoji and "#offtocollege”.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is mom to Ryder and Bing, and three-year-old daughter Rani.

