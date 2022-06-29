Kate Hudson supports son Ryder, 18, as she films his first tattoo - watch Goldie Hawn's daughter has three children

Kate Hudson showed her support for her eldest son Ryder on Tuesday as she documented him getting a tattoo.

The Almost Famous star could be seen beaming with pride as she filmed the 18-year-old getting the letters 'CBR' inked onto his upper arm by tattoo artist Claudio Traina. It is not known what the tattoo means, but it appears to be the teenager's first.

WATCH: Kate Hudson beams with pride over son Ryder's first tattoo

In a video shared by tattooist Claudio from his shop in London's Denmark Street, Kate is chatting away to her son with a huge smile on her face as she records the monumental moment on her phone.

She can be heard saying, "OK, good," as Claudio chats away while Ryder sits in a chair looking up at his famous mom. "End of day drinks and chill with @katehudson and co @sixtyink," Claudio captioned the short clip.

Claudio then shared a photo of himself and Ryder, who posed with his sleeve rolled up to show off his new tattoo. Kate also took to her Instagram Stories to re-post a photo of the trio smiling for the camera.

Ryder proudly showed off his new ink

Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She is also mom to son Bingham, ten, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, three, who she welcomed with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

It's been a year of firsts for Ryder. Back in January, he celebrated his 18th birthday which means he is finally able to vote, which he did back in June with Kate once again documenting the major milestone.

Kate beamed with pride as she supported her son

In a photo shared on Instagram, Kate was standing proudly with her son as they both wore pins saying they had voted. "1st voting cycle with my adult son w .whaaaa ?! #vote," she captioned the photo.

Her fans commented: "OMG insane," and "no words, only emotions," and others said they couldn't believe he was old enough to vote.

