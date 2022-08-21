Kate Hudson's ex Matt Bellamy pays tribute to her son Ryder as he prepares to leave home The former couple have remained on good terms

Kate Hudson's blended family are goals! The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children, and while she isn't with the fathers of her oldest two, they have all remained close.

This was evident for everyone to see over the weekend, when her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy paid a heartfelt tribute to his former stepson Ryder, who he sweetly referred to as "my boy".

Ryder is set for a big change as he moves from LA to the East Coast to study at New York University. Ahead of the move, Matt shared photos of him playing in a band on stage, alongside a heartfelt message.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

He wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with Verified @mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He’s off to @nyuniversity next week, can’t believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

Among the pictures shared by Matt was one of Kate watching her firstborn on stage, looking incredibly proud.

Fans were quick to praise Matt after reading his sweet tribute, with one writing: "This is how all step parents should be," while another wrote: "You're so sweet," while a third added: "What a star! And how beautiful and wholesome to have you supporting him."

Matt Bellamy paid tribute to Kate Hudson's son Ryder ahead of his move to New York City

Matt and Ryder - whose father is musician Chris Robinson - are incredibly close, with the Muse star having helped raise him during his relationship with Kate.

Kate shares ten-year-old son Bingham with Matt, and went on to welcome daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujiawa.

Matt has remained close to Ryder - who he helped raise for many years

Matt, meanwhile, went on to welcome daughter Lovella in 2020, with Elle Evans, who he married in 2019.

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup.

Matt with Kate and her mom Goldie Hawn

She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

