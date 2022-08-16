Kate Hudson's son takes after famous father Chris Robinson as he rocks out in new photo The actress is a proud mom to three children

Kate Hudson's oldest son, Ryder, is proving to be a multi-talented teenager and his latest photo shows that he's inherited both his mother and father's passion for music.

In an image shared by the 18-year-old, he was performing on stage, looking every inch the rock star, like his famous dad, Chris Robinson.

Ryder - who is the The Black Crowes' frontman's only child - was playing the guitar in the photo which was artfully lit and the band shared plenty more insight into their creative process with other images too.

The Almost Famous star - who recently launched a music career of her own - doesn't often talk about her first marriage which resulted in the birth of her firstborn.

But it appears Ryder has maintained a solid relationship with his dad as last year he surprised fans with a simple and unexpected tribute to his famous father.

He reposted a photo of Chris performing on stage on his Instagram stories, causing a stir amongst his followers.

Ryder has a passion for music like his parents

Kate was married to Chris from 2000 until 2007 and she went on to have two more children.

She shares Bingham, eleven, with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and daughter, Rani, three, with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate has a special bond with Ryder, which she's previously spoken about. She told Instyle: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

Kate shares her firstborn with ex-husband Chris Robinson

Kate recently admitted how after having had 18 Mother's Day, she doesn't quite remember life before motherhood.

She endearingly said that: "I've been a mom my entire adult life, I was very young when I had Ryder and so I don't remember my life not being a mother… I think it's the best role in the world. I feel so honored that in this lifetime I get to do that."

