GMA's Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan prepare for milestone just days apart The co-stars have become close friends

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are both fast approaching milestones which could take them away from the GMA studios.

The pair will ring in their birthdays just days apart at the end of November, giving them a very good reason to abandon their posts on the popular morning show.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares look inside her Scandanavian-inspired living room at country home

Michael will turn 51 on 21 November and Robin will ring in her 62nd birthday two days later.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts' and Amy Robach's special bond

While they haven't unveiled their plans, the entire GMA crew have been taking a little more time off than normal for vacations and personal celebrations following the tough COVID-19 pandemic. So, it wouldn't be surprising if they were off.

Last year, for Michael's big 5-0 his co-hosts made sure to celebrate early and went all out live on air. He enjoyed several surprises in the studio as he marked the occasion with his colleagues.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' future on show discussed as star replaced again by co-anchor

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

Michael's mom even surprised the football star with a virtual appearance, much to his delight.

The studio was filled with balloons, a light-up '50' sign and more pictures of Michael throughout the years, while the birthday boy and his colleagues were also treated to a giant box filled with the star's favorite sweet.

Robin also marked the occasion by sharing footage from the celebrations for her dear friend in the studio.

She wrote alongside the video: "I can count 50 ways I appreciate my right-hand guy @MichaelStrahan. This morn @goodmorningamerica we’re dancing into the week with a big celebration…kicking off Michael’s 50th birthday. Head to my Facebook page to watch the full celebration!"

The GMA crew look after one another

Robin wasn't left out and her co-stars also lavished her with surprises. There were huge gold balloons and congratulatory messages from her co-workers and she admitted she was blown away by their kindness.

She also had a poolside bash at her home with her partner Amber Laign by her side.

We can't wait to see what they do this year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.