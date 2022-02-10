Michael Strahan heaps praise on GMA co-host Robin Roberts as he confesses 'she saved me' They have such a special bond

Michael Strahan has made no secret of his adoration for his Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts, and on Wednesday he opened up to lavish her with praise over a moment he will never forget.

The former NFL star was chatting on Candace Parker's Moments podcast and laid bare many of the struggles and achievements he has navigated in his life.

MORE: Michael Strahan reflects on incredible achievements in inspirational post

Michael was discussing his unexpected transition from the football field to becoming a TV personality and said Robin had been a godsend from the start.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are friendship goals

Despite being a sporting celebrity, Michael was unbelievably worried about his abilities in a new profession when he began.

He explained to Candace: "To be honest with you, I was such a fish out of water that Robin saved me in a lot of ways.

MORE: Michael Strahan makes candid comment about career change

READ: GMA's Robin Roberts convinced she'll 'get in trouble' with partner Amber Laign over new post

"I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet. I thought, 'what am I doing on the red carpet and interviewing people?'"

Michael said Robin helped him transition from football star to TV personality

Michael continued: "Before the stars started coming down the carpet I was so nervous and I could see Robin on the red carpet getting ready to do the ABC show.

"I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, 'I'm scared to death. I'm scared'. She just said, 'You gonna be alright,' and I said, 'I really don't know,' and she said, 'Michael. Trust me, you'll be alright. I came from sports too.' Just that very simply, 'I came from sports too,' made me go, 'wow, I forgot'."

MORE: Michael Strahan's NY home has unexpected features dedicated to his family

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals bittersweet memory of late father

Prior to her television career, Robin was an outstanding college athlete and basketball player. She was also a successful sports broadcaster.

They make a great team!

"It's a heck of a transition," Michael contined. "Who knows Robin Roberts from sports really now? Nobody.

"She made me feel so comfortable, even before I joined GMA. That moment was years before they even considered me joining. She just put me at ease.

"Now, every morning when I sit next to her, I sit next to the person that puts me at ease in a job that we have to do. I'm lucky to sit nextd to her every morning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.