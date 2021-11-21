Robin Roberts shares a look inside her Scandinavian-inspired living room at her country home The Good Morning America star lives between New York and Connecticut

Robin Roberts has a gorgeous country house in Connecticut where she lives during the weekends with her partner Amber Laign.

MORE: Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber as she returns to GMA studio

The stylish property is the perfect haven for her away from New York, where she lives in the week so that she is close to the Good Morning America studios.

The TV star shared a new look inside her home over the weekend, revealing a chic Scandi-inspired living room.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside Robin Roberts' country home

A photo of her beloved rescue dog Lukas was posted on Instagram, showing him lounging on a dusty pink sofa covered in crochet cushions.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares health updateo on her beloved family member

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals heartbreaking career struggle as fans send support

Behind the sofa a house plant could be seen, as well as navy walls.

While Robin is relatively private about her personal life, she has previously shared glimpses inside her country house on social media, revealing a spacious kitchen area, a second living room complete with personalised photo cushions, a conservatory and an outside swimming pool.

Robin Roberts shared a new look inside her gorgeous home

The vast garden is also the perfect place to host parties in the warmer months too, as it features a large dinner table and even a hammock.

SEE: Robin Roberts feels fan love as she reveals incredible career news

MORE: Robin Roberts returns to GMA for exciting new project with co-star

The 60-year-old recently posted a picture from inside her Manhattan house too, which boasts stunning views of the city's skyline.

The apartment is located in the Upper East Side, a short commute away from the GMA studios in Times Square, where she co-anchors GMA each morning along with her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

The GMA star at home with her beloved rescue dog Lukas

Robin and Amber have never fully lived together, something that the star has put down to one of the many contributing factors behind their solid relationship.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details of new job in poignant post

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration

The pair celebrated 16 years together in the summer, and it was only in 2020 that they experienced living together full time temporarily during the pandemic.

Robin moved to her country house for several months where she remotely hosted GMA from her basement during the height of the pandemic.

Robin and her partner Amber Laign

She told People magazine that the key to their new way of life during those months was patience. "We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April.

MORE: Michael Strahan praises ex-wife in heartfelt post about their daughter

MORE: Michael Strahan shares moving family update and fans can't believe it

"We've never been stronger!" She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.