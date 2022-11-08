GMA's Robin Roberts' future on show discussed as star replaced again by co-anchor The GMA family has had a shake up this week!

Robin Roberts is a much-loved host on GMA and recently marked a historical TV moment as she and George Stephanopoulos became the longest-running duo on daytime TV, working together now for 13 years on the ABC show.

Alongside her work on GMA, Robin has her own production company, Rock 'n Robin TV, which last week premiered a special documentary, Wakanda Forever, which focused on the worldwide impact of Black Panther, and on the legacy of the late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

As a result of her hectic schedule, Robin has been taking some time off GMA, having missed several shows last week, and the first two of this week.

Robin isn't the only star missing from the news desk this week either, as Michael Strahan has also been off work.

Instead, George has been joined by GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

While Robin has kept a low profile on social media this week, it's likely that she will be returning in the next few days.

Robin has been taking more time off the morning show's panel recently

In the meantime, her fans have been discussing where she is on Twitter, with many taking to the popular social media site to question her absence.

One wrote: "@robinroberts I miss you on GMA! When are you coming back?" while another wrote: "@robinroberts I hope you are okay, I miss you on GMA!" A third added: "Come back soon @robinroberts."

Away from work, Robin splits her time between Manhattan and Connecticut, where she shares a home with long-term partner Amber.

This year has been testing for the couple, as Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans at the beginning of this year.

The trio of anchors are whom fans have become used to seeing

She has since been giving updates on social media every now and then on Amber's progress, and has been inundated with support from her loyal followers.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since.

In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

Robin has been spending more time caring for her partner Amber

The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

